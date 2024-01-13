Four-star USC target Dominic Kirks decommits from Washington

Painesville (Ohio) Riverside four-star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks has de-committed from Washington, he announced on social media.

Kirks’ decommitment follows the departure of Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, who was announced as the next head coach of Alabama following Nick Saban’s retirement.

Kirks is listed as the No. 33 defensive lineman and the No. 251 player nationally per the 247Sports Composite. He is taking a visit to Ohio State this weekend. The Buckeyes are the favorite to land Kirks, but the Trojans have gained steam of late too.

Regardless of what happens with Kirks, the Trojans have some depth problems along the defensive line that the transfer portal can fix. It’ll be interesting to see how the defensive line holds up in the 2024 season in the Big Ten Conference.

Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Michigan State have also offered the 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire