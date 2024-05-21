Four-star USC DB commit reschedules official visit with Florida

A slight change in plans for Florida football’s official visit schedule was made on Monday evening.

Four-star defensive back Hylton Stubbs out of Jacksonville (Florida) Mandarin in the 2025 cycle had originally arranged an official visit date with the Gators for the weekend of June 7. However, those plans were nixed, leaving the Orange and Blue in the lurch.

The good news is that Stubbs now plans to make his official visit the following weekend starting on June 14, according to Gators Online.

“I know that kind of shook them a little bit,” Stubbs said of his cancellation last week. “But it’s not over. It’s definitely not over. They were coming pretty hard before so it’s hard to up that, but they’ve definitely come a little harder.”

Florida has been in hard pursuit of the high school junior and is among the top schools in contention to flip him from his USC commitment.

“They’ve said they’re going to keep shooting,” he continued. “They say they’re going to do whatever it takes. Like whatever it takes to get me. I feel like that’s a big thing. Because you don’t hear that from a lot of other schools.”

Stubbs is ranked No. 54 overall and No. 6 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 63 and 7, respectively.

