Four-star UNC football target sets commitment date

The UNC football program is hoping to re-capture some of that momentum they had in late June and early July for their 2023 recruiting class. And they will find out their fate for a four-star defensive lineman soon enough.

Daevin Hobbs is ready to end his recruitment here this Summer and has officially set a date for a commitment. He took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that August 1st is the date he will be committing to a program and will do so at 6:30 p.m. with a ceremony at Jay M Robinson High School.

The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Hobbs has a total of 24 offers in his recruitment but this appears to be a two-team race between UNC and Auburn. Hobbs has taken official visits to both programs but Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Alabama have all offered recently, getting involved late.

Commitment Day

August 1st

6:30

@ Jay M Robinson High School

🍊🐅🐘〽️🐏🐓 — Daevin Hobbs (@DaevinH) July 16, 2022

Right now, UNC might just be the favorites for the in-state recruiting target as they hold all three predictions for the defensive lineman on the 247Sports crystal ball predictor.

Hobbs is ranked No. 175 overall, the No. 25 defensive lineman, and the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina per 247Sports.

