Four-star UNC football recruit gets offer from Georgia

Four-star safety Malcolm Ziglar is one of the top-ranked recruits in North Carolina’s 2024 recruiting class, behind only fellow four-star Alex Taylor.

Ziglar committed to North Carolina back in July, pledging his commitment over several other programs. As Ziglar remains committed to North Carolina, it hasn’t stopped other programs from recruiting him and reaching out. That includes the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Ziglar announced on Twitter that Georgia is the latest team to offer the UNC commit, doing so on Thursday morning. The Bulldogs have shown more interest in Ziglar and are attempting to flip him from the in-state Tar Heels for the 2024 class:

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Ziglar is a native of Fuquay Varina and is in his senior year at Fuquay-Varina High School.

He’s ranked No. 192 nationally, the No. 17 safety and No. 5 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire