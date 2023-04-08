Four-star UNC football quarterback target set to announce

The UNC football program is off to a solid start for the 2024 recruiting class, despite missing out on a few priority recruits. Most notably at the quarterback position.

North Carolina saw quarterbacks Jake Merklinger, Jadyn Davis, and Daniel Kaelin all commit to other programs. While UNC has missed out on those three, they have a chance to land another quarterback that is high on their list.

Four-star prospect KJ Jackson is ready to announce his decision, setting a date for an announcement on Sunday. However, it doesn’t look like they will land this commitment either.

All the Glory to God✝️ I will be announcing my commitment April 9th at 5:30 pm CT. In front of close friends and family!! pic.twitter.com/iwLcFQj5sy — KJ Jackson✝️ (@KJ_Jackson_25) April 7, 2023

As of now, the Arkansas Razorbacks are the favorites going into this recruitment. Arkansas holds the crystal ball lead on 247Sports, holding four predictions.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback is an Alabama product that is ranked No. 391 nationally, No. 24 quarterback and No. 23 player in the state per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

UNC currently has nine commits in the 2024 class and ranks No. 10 overall.

