Four-star UGA recruiting target decommits from Mississippi State

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star defensive tackle commitment Jeremiah McCloud in March. Now, McCloud is backing off his commitment to Mississippi State after originally committing to the Bulldogs in January. McCloud is a member of the class of 2025.

Jeremiah McCloud plays high school football for Gadsden County High School in Havana, Florida. McCloud is considered the No. 15 defensive tackle in the class of 2025 and the No. 45 recruit in Florida, according to Rivals.

McCloud has recently visited the University of Georgia in March. The four-star defensive tackle is also considering the Florida Gators. In fact, Rivals projects that McCloud will commit to Florida.

Georgia currently has eight commitments in the class of 2025 including one from defensive lineman Stephon Shivers. The Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 11 recruiting class and are fifth in the SEC, but it is still early in the 2025 recruiting cycle. There’s no doubt Georgia will finish among the best in the country on national signing day.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire