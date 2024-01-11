Four-star UGA commit sets official visit with Florida football

The Florida football program is looking ahead to 2025 as talks with highly touted recruits are beginning to unfold and official visits are being marked on the coaching staff’s calendar.

A lot of coaches will have plans to sway 2025 cornerback Tae Harris when he visits the University of Florida this spring, who is currently “solid” commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star plans to visit the program on junior day, which takes place on Jan. 13.

Harris says he’s still firm with his commitment to Georgia, but according to 247Sports is still listening to phone calls from other teams to keep his options open and get to know the coaching staffs.

“I’m still with Georgia,” Harris said. “I’m just taking my time with it. Getting to know the new DB coach.”

Harris is a four-star from Cedartown, Georgia, and ranks as the No. 221 overall recruit, according to the 247Sports composite scale. He also ranks as the No. 35 cornerback in the nation. The Colorado Buffaloes and LSU Tigers have also been making their final pushes to convince Harris.

The Gators are getting an early start for building its class for the 2025 recruiting cycle, all while gearing up for national signing day on Feb. 7 to see what freshmen will lend a helping hand for the upcoming football season.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire