Four-star UGA commit Demarcus Riddick sets decision date ahead of Auburn vist

Demarcus Riddick has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since Nov. 4, 2022, but his recruitment has not slowed. Both Auburn and Alabama have kept the pressure on, but the end is in sight for the four-star linebacker.

The Clanton, Alabama, native plans to take official visits to both Auburn and Alabama before making his final decision he told Cole Pinkston of Auburn Live.

“I’ll probably take one more OV, but I don’t know where yet,” Riddick said. “After that, I’ll make my final decision July 26, my mom’s birthday. It will be my final decision, and I’ll be done with it.”

He plans to visit Auburn on June 9 before heading to Tuscaloosa on June 16. His trip to Auburn will be his third in 2023 and his fourth overall.

Riddick is the No. 38 overall recruit and No. 3 linebacker in the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 5 player from Alabama.

According to Riddick, neither school has separated from the other two, and “it’s kind of tough to say who is where.”

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder made 109 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and picked off three passes in 10 games for Chilton County High School last season.

