Four-star Tuscaloosa native chooses Tide over Ole Miss, others

The Alabama Crimson Tide made another massive splash in the 2023 recruiting trail by earning a commitment from top-100 OT Wilkin Formby. Formby chose the Tide over Oklahoma, Ole Miss Tennessee, and others.

Formby is the No. 10 overall tackle in his class and the No. 83 player overall, and he had a massive draw due to his frame. Coming in at 6’7 and just shy of 300-pounds, Formby has all of the tools to be the Tide’s next great lineman.

Best of all, Formby is a homegrown Tuscaloosa product from Northridge High School, so he will understand the system and the culture of Coach Saban when it comes time to step foot on campus. Formby is a great land for Saban and company.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow along as the Crimson Tide continues to hit the recruiting trail.

Related

Mac Jones: Bill Belichick has been very hands on with the offense

Related