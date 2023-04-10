Four-star, top five RB Jason Brown Jr. to visit MSU on Tuesday

One of the top running backs in the 2024 recruiting cycle will be on Michigan State’s campus this week.

Jason Brown Jr. of Seattle, Wash. will visit Michigan State on Tuesday, according to his Twitter account. Brown is a four-star running back prospect in the 2024 class.

Brown ranks as the No. 4 running back and No. 53 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1 player from the state of Washington.

Brown holds scholarship offers from some of college football’s biggest programs, including Michigan State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, USC, Washington, Colorado, Florida State, Miami (FL), Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee. He is currently projected to end up as a Huskie with a 247Sports crystal ball prediction in favor of Washington.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Football!

Spartans offer 2025 ATH Cashus Shivers from Detroit Cass Tech MSU target, 4-star TE Dylan Mesman to announce college commitment later this month Big Ten Football Recruiting Budgets: How much each team spent on recruiting this past year

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire