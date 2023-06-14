Four-star tight end Walter Matthews commits to USC

There is nothing quite like the smell of fresh-cut grass early in the morning. There is nothing quite like the taste of fresh-squeezed orange juice early in the morning. There is nothing quite like the feeling of a recruiting victory early in the morning. USC began its Wednesday — June 14 — with a recruiting victory which was announced before many Los Angeles residents woke up.

Walter Matthews, a four-star tight end from the state of Georgia, announced his commitment to USC early Wednesday, just after 5 a.m. Pacific time.

USC beat out the Florida Gators and other national contenders for Matthews, a 6-foot-7, 245-pound prospect whose size and length are impossible to ignore. Tall and rangy tight ends become basketball players on the gridiron. They can essentially “box out” smaller defenders to establish superior position when catching passes. Quarterbacks don’t have to make perfect throws to such pass-catchers; they know their target will usually win a contested catch as long as the defender is sealed off.

The significance of this recruitment is clear: USC gets another Georgia-based prospect on its future roster. The Trojans have been getting a lot of work done in Georgia, adding Bear Alexander from UGA in the transfer portal, and then getting edge rusher Kameryn Fountain on the recruiting trail from Atlanta.

