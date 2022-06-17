Four-star tight end set to announce college decision

Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class is off to a nice start after quarterback C.J. Carr announced he’d be joining the Fighting Irish and could the tight end of the future at tight end U be soon to follow?

Jack Larsen of Charlotte Catholic High School announced on Friday that he’s set to make his college decision and will do so on June 24. Larsen is listed at 6-3, 212-pounds and named Notre Dame in his list of finalists that includes Clemson, Michigan, North Carolina, and North Carolina State.

Larsen narrowed his list down to those five after receiving offers from over 20 programs including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and several others.

I’d like to give a huge thanks to all the coaches who’ve recruited me over the past year. That said, here are my top 5 schools. I will be committing on Friday June 24th at Charlotte Catholic High School at 4:00 P.M. EST & also streaming on @CBSSports. All are welcome to attend ❗️ pic.twitter.com/un9C0u342S — Jack Larsen (@jacklarsen35) June 17, 2022

You can check out Larsen’s sophomore year highlights on Hudl.

