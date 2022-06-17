FOLLOW LIVE:

Four-star tight end set to announce college decision

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read

Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class is off to a nice start after quarterback C.J. Carr announced he’d be joining the Fighting Irish and could the tight end of the future at tight end U be soon to follow?

Jack Larsen of Charlotte Catholic High School announced on Friday that he’s set to make his college decision and will do so on June 24.  Larsen is listed at 6-3, 212-pounds and named Notre Dame in his list of finalists that includes Clemson, Michigan, North Carolina, and North Carolina State.

Larsen narrowed his list down to those five after receiving offers from over 20 programs including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and several others.

You can check out Larsen’s sophomore year highlights on Hudl.

