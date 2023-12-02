Four-star tight end Roger Saleapaga commits to Oregon over Tennessee football

Four-star tight end Roger Saleapaga chose Oregon over Tennessee football.

Saleapaga committed to the Ducks on Friday, two weeks after he visited Tennessee during its loss to No. 1 Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder had narrowed his final five schools to Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee and Utah.

Saleapaga, from Orem, Utah, is ranked the No. 25 tight end and No. 440 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports Composite.

Tight end remains a high priority for Tennessee.

Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles have exhausted their eligibility. Freshman Ethan Davis, a former four-star prospect in the 2023 class, will assume a big role next season. And freshman Emmanuel Okoye, a native of Nigeria with limited football experience, is still learning the position.

Four-star tight end Jonathan Echols is committed to Tennessee in the 2024 class. And the Vols are in the market to add a tight end through the transfer portal.

