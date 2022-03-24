Four-star tight end commits to LSU

Mac Markway, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound four-star tight end from Saint Louis, Missouri, announced his commitment to play for the LSU Tigers on Thursday. Markway is the first commitment of the Brian Kelly era at LSU and just the second player to join the Tigers’ 2023 class.

There are a lot of ties on this staff that connects LSU to Markway. Cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples actually coached Markway at De Smet Jesuit High School before he joined the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff. Special Teams/Recruiting Coordinator Brian Polian recruited Markway while he was working at Notre Dame, and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock had recruited Markway in the past as well.

Markway and his family were in Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit earlier this month. Denbrock and Kelly both impressed his family on the visit with their plan for him and the program.

“He (Denbrock) is a great guy! We talked about what their goal is and how they are going to achieve it. I’m really excited to see,” Markway told On3. “He (Kelly) was also first class. We talked about everything that he wants to do with the program and how they will use me. The tight end will definitely be the heart and soul of that team.”

Markway was a former commit to play for the Florida Gators before they made their coaching change to Billy Napier. According to On3, Markway is the No. 9 tight end in the country, the No. 4 tight end in Missouri and the No. 117 player overall for the class of 2023.

