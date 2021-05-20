Four-star Texas RB commit Jaydon Blue opts-out of senior season

For quite a few years now, we have seen college football players expecting to declare for the NFL draft opt-out of meaningless bowl games. We even saw players not play during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Opting out has now reached the high school level, with Jaydon Blue saying he will not play football during his senior season. The four-star running back announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday.

According to Horns247, Blue and his family communicated with the Texas staff as to why he will not play for Klein Cain this year.

Blue will “take this time to focus on my academics while enhancing [his] off the field training/ rehab regimen.” The running back has had quite the workload over the past seasons, carrying the ball 432 times. Saving his body for the college level must be at the front of Blue’s mind.

You can read his full statement below:

After countless hours of evaluation, I have made the decision to forego my senior season of High-School football. This has been a very difficult decision for my family & I. Football is a brutal sport, and the wear and tear associated with the RB position is undeniable. I plan to take this time to focus on my academics while enhancing my off the field training/ rehab regimen. This is a strategic & conscious effor to ensure that I am prepared to perform at an elite level at the collegiate rankings during the 2022 season. I want to thank each of my coaches & teammates at klein Cain Highschool. The relationships established have helpmed mold me into the young man I am today. YOu have my continued support this season and in the future. This is an incremental steps in hopes of one day fullfilling my NFL dreams. Jaydon Blue. Signing out.

23 signing out✌🏾 Thanks to everyone for the support #HookEm🧡🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/RrpbWCfZGW — 23🏈 (@JaydonBlue) May 20, 2021

Blue managed 3,767 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns on his 432 carries. As a sophomore, he was named Texas District 15-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year and then Texas District 15-6A Offensive MVP as a junior.

The four-star running back currently headlines Texas’ 2022 recruiting cycle. He and Maalik Murphy have been the backbone of the class, trying to get some of the best prospects in the country to join them in Austin.

With Blue now not playing his senior season, he is expected to enroll early and be on campus for spring practice in 2022. The running back room will include him, Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and Jonathon Brooks.