Four-star Texas commit Emaree Winston schedules official visit to Auburn

Summer recruiting efforts continue to heat up this week as a four-star SEC commit plans to visit the Plains.

Emaree Winston, a 2025 four-star tight end from Calhoun, Georgia, has scheduled an official visit to Auburn. According to Jeffrey Lee of On3, the Texas commit will begin his visit on Friday, May 31, lasting until Sunday.

The news of Winston’s visit comes as a surprise, as he has never visited Auburn to this point in his recruitment. Auburn tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua has pursued Winston heavily, translating into a summer visit.

Winston committed to Texas last December, choosing the Longhorns over UCF and Ohio State. He opened up to On3’s Chad Simmons about his Texas commitment, saying that the Longhorns checked all the boxes.

“Texas has what I am looking for. Since I was a little kid, I wanted to play in the SEC. As a tight end, I want to be used in the offense and Texas is a great fit for that. Austin is a place I can grow and start the next chapter in my life. I have great relationships with Coach Jeff Banks and Coach Tashard Choice, too. As my recruitment progressed, things just led me to Texas. I have known for a little while that is where I wanted to be.”

Based on Winston’s reasoning for choosing Texas, it is easy to say that Auburn can present a competitive pitch to Winston this weekend. Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather finished last season as Auburn’s leading receiver by hauling in 38 catches for 394 yards and six touchdowns. Auburn is also a founding member of the SEC. It will be interesting to see how this weekend’s visit unfolds for the nation’s No. 12 tight end from the 2025 class.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire