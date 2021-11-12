Four-star TE Walker Lyons announces top schools, Texas makes the cut

Texas is in the mix for one of the top prospects in the country for the 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star tight end Walker Lyons announced the top schools left in his recruitment on Thursday. The 6-foot-4 playmaker is rated the No. 3 tight end in the 2023 class and the No. 69 recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Ole Miss, Ohio State, Texas, USC, UCLA, Washington, Michigan, Alabama, Oregon, BYU and Stanford are the remaining programs that Lyons will focus on moving forward.

The Longhorns extended an offer to Lyons on May 5, 2021. Since then, numerous Power Five programs have reached out to the California native, including Penn State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Michigan, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Ole Miss insider Yancy Porter entered a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Rebels on August 5. As it’s still fairly early in his recruitment, Texas assistant head coach Jeff Banks will have plenty of time to get Lyons on campus and make a good impression.

