Four-star TE Jaleel Skinner announces commitment date

Texas’ recruiting board is deep from top to bottom at every position except one. After assessing the current roster, Jeff Banks decided tight end was not the biggest need. Only one of the nation’s best would be worth pushing for.

Four-star Jaleel Skinner is the guy Banks has set his eyes on. He ranks as the No. 1 tight end on the 247Sports composite. Originally from the state of California, Skinner transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season.

After receiving over 20 offers from across the country, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, and Texas make up Skinner’s top five schools. A commitment date has been set for Oct. 9, the day after his birthday.

Skinner made four official visits during the summer, seeing three of his top five schools. Alabama, Miami, and Texas hosted the tight end, while Florida was seen before getting cut.

A trip to Tallahassee is on the calendar for their matchup against Notre Dame. That will be his fifth and final official visit, leaving Clemson behind.

I will be announcing my commitment on October 9th the day after my birthday — Jaleel Skinner (@jaleel_skinner) August 17, 2021

On the 247Sports crystal ball, Florida State currently leads with nine total predictions. The former hometown Clemson Tigers are still hanging on by a thread with one prediction.

Skinner projects as one of the flex tight ends beginning to take over college football. Listed at 6-foot-5, 210-pounds, the four-star lined up as a wide receiver during his junior season at Greer (SC) High School. In no way is his speed at an elite level, but Skinner will be one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the country during his college days.

Something Sarkisian could use in the offense right away. Especially with all of the 12 personnel he is projected to use.