Four-star TE Jaleel Skinner commits to Alabama over Florida, Texas

Four-star Jaleel Skinner provided himself with a nice birthday present. After originally wanting to reveal his school of choice on Saturday, the tight end moved it up by one day for the ultimate gift.

Skinner announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday afternoon. Texas and Florida were seen as the biggest competitors, with Clemson, Florida State, and Miami lurking in the background. A big win for the Crimson Tide class.

Jahleel Billingsly is a good comparison, being more of a receiving tight end than an all-around guy. Skinner currently plays wide receiver at IMG Academy but thanks to his 6-5, 210-pound frame, he’ll have to move inside.

BREAKING: Five-Star TE Jaleel Skinner has Committed to Alabama, he tells @On3Recruits The Crimson Tide now hold the #1 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings More Here (FREE): https://t.co/2NiTrusi3r pic.twitter.com/qt9hlggSG4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 8, 2021

With the commitment, Alabama has moved up to the No. 1 class, jumping ahead of Texas and Penn State. With only having 16 commitments, another historic cycle is Tuscaloosa bound.

Skinner is the second tight end in Alabama’s class after four-star Elijah Brown committed near Valentine’s Day. It will be the first time since the 2017 class Nick Saban has taken two at the position in the same cycle.

On the 247Sports composite, Skinner is the No. 1 tight end in the country and the No. 74 overall player. Attending IMG Academy, he ranks as the No. 10 player from the state of Florida.

