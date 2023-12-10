Four-star TE Emaree Winston sets commitment date

Four-star tight end Emaree Winston is nearing a college decision.

Winston has set a commitment date for Monday, Dec. 18. He will choose between Texas, Ohio State, and UCF. According to 247Sports crystal ball predictions, the Longhorns are the heavy favorite in his recruitment.

The Georgia native is rated the No. 8 tight end in the country for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 18 overall recruit in the state.

Texas currently owns the No. 10 recruiting class in the country for the 2024 cycle.

2025 4-star TE Emaree Winston is set to commit Dec. 18, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ Will he choose UCF, Texas or Ohio State?🤔 Read: https://t.co/lTplBXehf2 pic.twitter.com/jvajROsdlv — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 10, 2023

