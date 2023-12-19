Four-star TE Emaree Winston committs to Texas over UCF and Ohio State

Four-star tight end Emaree Winston announced his commitment to Texas on Monday, becoming the second commit of the Longhorns’ 2025 recruiting class.

Winston is from Calhoun, Georgia, and is rated the No. 8 tight end in the 2025 class and No. 119 overall recruit in the state. He had 39 total offers and interest from UCF and Ohio State, but Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns ultimately won out.

He joins four-star quarterback KJ Lacey as the only two commits so far for Texas in 2025.

According to On3’s Justin Wells, Winston developed a relationship with star tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders over the last three months and it especially caught his eye with how Sarkisian uses the position in his offense.

With Sanders likely heading to the NFL after the 2023 season, it demonstrates the value of the tight end position and reinforces that Winston has made the right choice by coming to Texas.

Texas’ 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 31 overall with just two commits. More commitments are expected in the near future.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire