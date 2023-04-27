Four-star TE Dylan Mesman puts Auburn in top five, sets commitment date

Dylan Mesman is one of the top tight ends in the country and he is set to announce his commitment later this week and Auburn is a finalist.

The four-star prospect took to Twitter to announce that he will be committing on Friday at 6 p.m. and will be deciding between Auburn, Michigan State, Louisville, Kentucky, and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder is from Saline, Michigan, and has visited the in-state Spartans, more than any other school. The Spartans have received one crystal ball prediction to land him by Curey Robinson of 247Sports.

He is the No. 390 overall player and No. 19 tight end in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 8 player from Michigan in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The Tigers have already landed one tight end in three-star Martavious Collins but are expected to try and land multiple high school tight ends in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

I will be committing from these 5 schools in 48 hours!! I appreciate every coach who has helped me along the way! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/HS2oI8Efuy — Dylan Mesman (@DylanMesman) April 26, 2023

More Recruiting!

Auburn offers 5-star shooting guard Darryn Peterson Auburn earns place in four star safety Zaquan Patterson's top five Auburn 2024 target chooses Arkansas over Tigers Four-star CB Jalyn Crawford sets official visit to Auburn

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire