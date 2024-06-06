Four-star Tariq Hayer has set an official visit to Rutgers football

Tariq Hayer will be at Rutgers football this weekend for an official visit.

A four-star defensive back, Hayer is the No. 98 player in the nation according to ESPN. He plays for St. John’s (Washington, D.C.). He is a priority recruit for Rutgers.

Last weekend, Hayer took an official visit to Cincinnati and he will be at Michigan State next week. Hayer is scheduled to visit Maryland the weekend of June 21.

He has pulled in recent offers from Miami and Virginia. With good size (6-foot and 190 pounds, Hayer has great length but also elite speed (he is a sprinter who competed in the New Balance Nationals last June).

Hayer announced his Rutgers official visit on Thursday.

The Rutgers football recruiting class is currently top-15 nationally with 19 players committed.

Last weekend, Rutgers hosted 21 players on official visits, with 10 of those players giving a verbal to Rutgers over a three-day period.

One of those players who committed to Rutgers last weekend was Vernon Allen III from Baltimore City College (Baltimore, Maryland). Allen was also offered by Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Wisconsin.

He is a three-star recruit and the No. 18 player in Maryland in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire