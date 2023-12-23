Four-star talent Aaron Butler becomes the fifth receiver to sign with Texas this week

Calabasas High's Aaron Butler finds an opening on the first play of scrimmage and goes for a long touchdown against Thousand Oaks in the teams' season finale on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Calabasas won 34-20.

On Wednesday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian teased that the Longhorns may not be done recruiting receivers.

Two days later, that tease became a truth.

On Friday night, Texas officially added Aaron Butler to its 2024 recruiting class. Butler is a six-foot, 175-pound receiver and four-star recruit out of California. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he is regarded as the No. 21 receiver in the Class of 2024.

Butler is the fourth high school receiver signed by Texas during this recruiting cycle. Smithson Valley's Freddie Dubose, Lucas Lovejoy's Parker Livingston and St. Louis product Ryan Wingo will be Butler's classmates. Former Houston receiver Matthew Golden is also joining the Longhorns as a transfer.

As a high school senior, Butler appeared in five games at Calabasas High. He turned 28 receptions into 586 yards and five touchdowns. As a junior, he averaged 21.8 yards per catch and scored on 13 of his 38 receptions. He was also named the Marmonte League Defensive Back of the Year in 2022.

According to Texas, all five of its new receivers will go through spring drills at the school. In fact, 19 of the Longhorns' 23 high school signees will enroll early. Golden and fellow transfer Andrew Mukuba will also be on campus for UT's second semester.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football team signs Aaron Butler as early signing period ends