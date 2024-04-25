Four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey works with Caleb Williams ahead of NFL Draft

@GelseyTae

One of the most coveted pass-catchers in the state of Florida for the class of 2025, Tae'Shaun Gelsey has been active this offseason.

Following another strong basketball campaign, the four-star out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside has been hitting the camp and combine scene as one of the more physically-imposing players in the region.

Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, he was also able to take part in a special throwing session with projected top pick Caleb Williams. It won't be something he soon forgets.

"It was a good experience," Gelsey said. "Just seeing how college quarterbacks work, different routes they have us run. He's got a strong arm (laughing).

"So routes like curls and comebacks, you've got to snap your head around. Everything has to be quick, you can't take your time because that ball is coming out."

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner following his first season at USC after a transfer from Oklahoma, was able to take part in the workout organized in north Florida to supplement some of the pre-draft workouts he was asked to take part in.

Gelsey and a small group of north Florida-area prospects got in the time at St. Augustine (Fla.) High School, home of South Florida commitment Locklan Hewlett. His father, William, has long been a noted quarterback coach for college and NFL players. Western Kentucky's Austin Reed also took part in the workout.

All involved were complimentary of Williams and working with him certainly boosted the confidence of Gelsey amid a head-turning offseason.

"He's a cool person," he said of Williams. "He is a real cool person and he talked to us real. It wasn't talking down because we're high school kids, but he talked to us like we were his teammates.

"It made me feel good knowing that I just worked out with one of the top quarterbacks. He said I'm a good receiver and my route-running is good, so I take that deep."

Gelsey holds more than a dozen scholarship offers heading into spring football workouts at RHS. Kentucky, Wake Forest and UCF are among the top schools on his mind at this time.