Four-star Sunshine State DL to visit Florida football on Thursday

The college football recruiting contact period is wide open and the Florida Gators are taking advantage of it to the fullest potential.

One of the latest prep prospects to set a visit date in the Swamp is four-star defensive lineman Myron Charles out of Port Charlotte (Florida) in the 2025 cycle. The 6-foot-4-inch, 295-pound trench warrior recently told 247Sports that he plans on making his way to Gainesville on Thursday, Jan. 18.

It will not be the first time Charles has swung through Hogtown, having visited the program last January. He had an opportunity to get some one-on-one time with head coach Billy Napier before receiving his scholarship offer.

“He asked me to come up to his office after we did the film study for about four or five minutes,” Charles said. “He basically started talking about my film and the dream he has for where the school is going. He was the coach who offered me. It was short and sweet.”

He also was in attendance for the South Florida Bulls and South Carolina Gamecocks games in 2022, as well as the Florida State Seminoles game in 2023.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers and USC Trojans are among the top schools also vying for Charles’ talents. The ‘Canes currently have a visit set for him on Jan. 27.

Charles is ranked No. 145 overall and No. 17 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 128 and 16, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Gators with a 54.4% chance of signing him, followed by Miami (16.9%), the Lousiville Cardinals (14.5%) and USF (1.1%).

