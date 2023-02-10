Four-star in-state running back for 2024 projected to Tigers

Auburn could see its backfield bolstered sooner than later.

A new projection from On3 has 2024 recruit J’Marion Burnette coming to the Plains. The site currently projects him with a 91.8% chance to come to Auburn. His next-highest school is Alabama, with a small 5.1%.

Burnette recently attended Junior Day at the university, which was likely a big influence in the projection. That visit is his most recent on the recruiting trail and he currently doesn’t seem to have any more scheduled, so the lack of action on that front could be another good omen for coach Hugh Freeze and his staff.

So far, Auburn has offered 11 running backs in the 2024 class. All of them are at least four-star talents, with IMG Academy’s Jerrick Gibson standing out as the lone five-star. At the moment. Burnette is the only prospect who feels “warm” toward Auburn in the eyes of 247Sports, so On3 doesn’t appear to be the only source convinced of his intentions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire