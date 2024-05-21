Four-star in-state prospect Davis Fogle schedules visit to Gonzaga

May 20—Davis Fogle, one of Gonzaga's top targets in the recruiting class of 2025, will be on campus in roughly a month for his official visit.

According to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops, Fogle, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Anacortes who's considered Washington's top recruit in the 2025 class, is scheduled to visit Gonzaga from June 28-29.

The four-star prospect has already taken an unofficial visit to Gonzaga and has already traveled to one other school, Nebraska, for an official visit on Oct. 20, 2023.

Along with Gonzaga and Nebraska, other schools that have already offered Fogle include Kansas, LSU, Washington, Boise State, Loyola Marymount, Portland and Seattle U. Fogle is also hearing "frequently" from Creighton, according to 24/7 High School Sports, and told On3.com last month he's planning to set up a visit to Saint Mary's.

Fogle spent his last three high school seasons playing for hometown Anacortes High, but plans to transfer to Phoenix-based powerhouse AZ Compass Prep for his senior season. The wing averaged 24.6 points per game for the Seahawks during his sophomore season before leading Anacortes to Washington State 2A Tournament berth as a junior.

Other prospects in the 2025 recruiting class who've received offers from Gonzaga include five-star guards Isiah Harwell and Jalen Haralson, along with four-star forward Nik Khamenia.