Four-star in-state OL projected to commit to Georgia football

Elite offensive tackle recruit Cortez Smith is projected to commit to Georgia football, per 247Sports. Smith is a member of the class of 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive line recruit plays football for Parkview High School in Liburn, Georgia. Smith is rated as the No. 7 interior offensive line recruit, the No. 19 player in Georgia, and the No. 130 recruit in the nation.

Cortez Smith recently visited the Georgia Bulldogs on weekend of Jan. 13. Smith visited Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina, and more top college football programs this fall.

Smith took multiple visits to Georgia in the spring of 2023. Georgia has six commitments in the class of 2025.

The Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 6 recruit class in the country, per 247Sports. Georgia signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire