Four-star in-state DL sets date for second Florida visit of the year

Four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall will be in Gainesville on March 3 on his second unofficial visit to the University of Florida of 2022, according to 247Sports.

Hall first met with new head coach Billy Napier and his staff in January and quickly scheduled a second trip to the Swamp. Napier’s authenticity seems to have set him apart from other coaches, and defensive line coach Sean Spencer got to spend plenty of time with Hall. Patrick Toney, the team’s defensive play-caller, also got a chance to work with him in the film room.

He left the Swamp impressed with the new coaches and saw more of the campus than ever before.

“This was probably my first time really visiting and seeing all the facilities and seeing everything like the weight room and locker room,” Hall said following the visit. “It was really nice to get down there and see everything they have to offer. They have new facilities being built. It should be done on June 1, so I will probably come back down and see it all when it’s done and what all it has to offer.”

While there are no official leaders in Hall’s recruitment, Florida seems to stand in a good spot with him heading into the spring. He holds offers from Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, South Carolina, UCF, USC and Wisconsin in addition to Florida, but has only visited the Bulldogs, Knights and Seminoles so far.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see more of the nation’s elite join the race for Hall in the coming months as he’s ranked the No. 286 overall recruit in the country by the 247Sports Composite. On3 is even higher on the four-star Jacksonville talent and has him at No. 95 nationally.

