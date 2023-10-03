Four-star in-state defensive back sets plans to visit Florida

The Florida Gators have hosted a plethora of high school recruits this season. Ranging from the classes of 2024 to 2026, head coach Billy Napier has been aggressively building his future with the Florida football program.

There were 26 visiting recruits at The Swamp when the Gators hosted the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3. Florida pulled off the upset and left a lasting impression on a few prospects, including Mainland High School (Daytona Beach) defensive back Zavier Mincey.

Mincey really liked what he saw out of Napier and Co. and is planning to visit the UF campus again this season.

“I am going to be at Florida for the Arkansas game, the blackout game,” Mincey told Swamp247. “Trying to do Florida State vs. Miami too, but working on it still.”

Florida will line up against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Nov. 4. Both the fans and players will be wearing all-black.

The Class of 2024 recruit is No. 79 in the nation according to 247Sports and is No. 5 at the safety position. The crystal ball predictions have Mincey committing to the Gators. Mincey will announce his commitment on Jan. 6, 2024.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire