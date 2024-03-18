Four-star safety sets commitment date, Gators in top 3

The Florida Gators are among three teams standing out for Columbus (Miami) safety Bryce Fitzgerald as he approaches a decision, according to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman.

Fitzgerald said that he plans to announce a commitment on May 24, his mother’s birthday.

“Right now I have Florida, USC and Miami,” Fitzgerald said to Alderman. “I like Florida State too, but things were switching around. I like them, but they kind of dropped.”

Fitzgerald’s top three are in no particular order, which means Florida still has work to do to finish on top. The Gators expect to get him back on campus for a visit on Thursday after last hosting him in January for one of the team’s junior days, and he’ll return on June 14 for an official visit, post-commitment.

Florida is in the middle of spring camp, so Fitzgerald will get a chance to see his potential future position coaches in action, as well as head coach Billy Napier. UF’s secondary is under new direction with Will Harris replacing Corey Raymond as the team’s defensive backs coach.

Miami and Southern California will also host Fitzgerald on official visits after his planned announcement date. Like Florida, Miami will get him during spring camp. So will Florida State.

Fitzgerald is a four-star recruit, according to the On3 industry ranking which considers all four major services. He’s ranked No. 216 nationally and No. 18 among safeties in the class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire