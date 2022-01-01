Four-star safety Ryan Yaites announces top eight schools

Cami Griffin
Four-star safety Ryan Yaites announced the top eight schools left in his recruitment on Saturday.

Notre Dame, Michigan State, LSU, Texas Tech, USC, Oregon, Ole Miss and Texas made the cut for the nation’s No. 7 safety prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Yaites also runs track for Denton Guyer High School, something Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian gravitates towards with recruits. He recorded a 24.14 200-meter time as a sophomore.

The Longhorns only have one commit for the 2023 class at the moment, four-star safety Jamel Johnson. There’s a great opportunity for Texas to keep the momentum building after compiling a top five recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle.

Take a look at Yaites’ full recruiting profile below.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

246

40

22

Rivals

4

47

8

7

ESPN

4

136

27

16

On3

4

180

30

15

247 Composite

4

121

23

7

Vitals

Hometown

Denton, Texas

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-1

Weight

175

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 6, 2021

Top Schools

  • Texas

  • Michigan State

  • Notre Dame

  • Ole Miss

  • Oregon

  • USC

  • LSU

  • Texas Tech

Projection

56.8% to Notre Dame per On3

Film

Twitter

