Four-star safety really interested in Penn State ahead of visit

This weekend starts the most important time for Penn State as they welcome in their first wave of official visitors in the class of 2025.

There is still tons of work to be done, and the Nittany Lions would love nothing more than to have some of their top targets turn into commitments after they leave campus.

Considering June is normally a time where prospects are heading to different programs across the country, it would be surprising if multiple of their preferred players decided to commit, but they are at least hoping they get further towards the top of lists by the time prospects are ready to make their picks.

One player who Penn State is extremely high on is four-star safety JaDon Blair. The North Carolina native is is ranked as the 153rd overall player in the 2025 class and 15th-best safety according to On3’s Industry Rankings.

He’s scheduled to come to Happy Valley later on the calendar in an official manner, hitting campus the weekend of June 21.

Blair has set his commitment date for July 5, so he will go through all his visits before making his decision.

He spoke with Sean Fitz of On3 about Penn State, and based on their conversation, the Nittany Lions should feel good about where they stand in his recruitment.

Blair said he has “a whole lot of interest” in the program after getting a backpack from them when he received it at a camp. Safeties coach Anthony Poindexter has developed a great relationship with the four-star as he told Fitz that Poindexter is one of his favorite coaches. They’ve discussed how he’s going to be developed and how he’s going to fit within their system (subscription required).

Out of the 13 commitments the Nittany Lions currently have, none of them are safeties and only one is a cornerback.

Landing someone of this skillset would be huge for this class.

What he’s looking for on his official visits will ultimately decide who he’s going to play for. He’s looking for the right feel when he gets back on campus in an official capacity for all the places he’s seeing.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine thinks it’s going to be an uphill battle for Penn State to land Blair as Notre Dame is listed as the huge favorites to land him with a 72.2 percent chance. The Nittany Lions are second at 7.7 percent.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire