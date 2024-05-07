Four-star safety Omarion Robinson sets official visit with Georgia football

Four-star safety recruit Omarion Robinson plans to take an official visit to the Georgia Bulldogs football program from May 31-June 2. Robinson is a talented member of the class of 2025.

The elite safety prospect plays high school football for Parkview High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Parkview has won back-to-back state championships.

247Sports ranks Robinson as the second-best recruit in Arkansas in the class of 2025. Robinson is the No. 243 recruit in the country and the No. 22 safety. Georgia offers an attractive pitch for safety recruits. Two Georgia safeties (Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard) were 2024 NFL draft picks.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defender also returns punts for Parkview. Robinson has recently visited LSU and Oklahoma.

Robinson announced his intentions to visit Georgia via social media.

The elite Arkansas prospect recently named a top five of Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Arkansas and LSU. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football have eight commitments in the class of 2025. The Dawgs have the No. 14 recruiting class in the country at the moment.

