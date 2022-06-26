Four-star safety has Ohio State in top-five; will announce commitment in August

Four-star safety, Jayden Bonsu released his top-five schools on Saturday, and Ohio State has made the cut. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Bonsu is ranked as the No. 24 safety in the country. Bonsu hails from Hillsdale, New Jersey, and is the No. 3 rated prospect from the Garden State.

Joining the Buckeyes on the shortlist were Alabama, Miami (FL), Michigan State, and Penn State. Bonsu recently had his official visit with Ohio State and has a crystal ball prediction to commit to OSU.

Speaking of commitments, along with trimming his list, Bonsu also set a commitment date and will announce his college decision on August 20.

Ohio State currently has two players committed at the safety position for 2023. Malik Hartfort from the Cincinnati area is the No. 8 ranked safety and Cedrick Hawkins from Florida being the No. 14 ranked safety.

