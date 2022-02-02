Four-star safety Myles Rowser spurns Arkansas for…FCS school

Myles Rowser had been committed to Arkansas for almost a year. The four-star safety from Michigan, however, did not sign in the late fall as many in his Class of 2022 did, fueling speculation about whether or not he had changed his mind.

Turns out, yes. He changed his mind. But the real surprise is the school he chose instead of Arkansas.

Campbell, an FCS school in North Carolina that plays in the Big South Conference, tweeted that Rowser had selected to play for the Camels next year.

The stars shine bright in the Creek. Welcome to the 🟠&⚫️ Myles Rowser! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#NSD22 | #RollHumps 🐪🏈 pic.twitter.com/YHXJNdzmNA — Campbell Football (@GoCamelsFB) February 2, 2022

FCS programs, most notably Jackson State, which is coached by Deion Sanders, have upped their recruiting in recent years. But Campbell is a surprise because it’s a program that has never won more than six games in its history.

Rowser’s de-commitment from Arkansas dropped the Razorbacks’ Class of 2022 ranking to 27th overall, but 13th of the 14 teams in the SEC.