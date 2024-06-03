Four-star safety Keon Young commits to Ole Miss

OXFORD — Four-star safety Keon Young has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on social media Sunday. Young, who preps at Lakeland High School in Florida, is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals.

He is the fourth player with at least a four-star ranking in 247Sports’ database to commit to the Rebels’ 2025 class, joining running back Akylin Dear (four-star), linebacker Jarcoby Hopson (four-star) and wide receiver Jerome Myles (five-star).

Young, who is listed at 6-foot, 171 pounds, held offers from Florida, Kentucky, Auburn, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC, among others. He is the second defensive back commit in Ole Miss’ 2025 class, joining Tupelo’s Maison Dunn. Young intercepted six passes as a junior, broke up 12 passes and made 45 total tackles, per 247Sports.