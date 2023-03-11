Four-star safety Kelvin Hunter puts Auburn in top 5

Four-star safety Kelvin Hunter announced his top five schools Saturday and the Auburn Tigers made the cut.

They will be battling South Carolina, Michigan, Virginia Tech, and App State for the Florence, South Carolina, native.

It will be a tough task for the Tigers to pull him away from in-state Gamecocks. Three writers for 247Sports have crystal balled him to the Gamecocks and he has visited there more than anywhere else. However, the Tigers have arguably their top recruiter in secondary and safeties coach Zac Etheridge leading the charge.

Hunter is the No. 307 overall player and No. 27 safety in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 6 player from South Carolina.

The 5-11, 181-pounder has not yet visited the Plains but with them making their top five a visit seems likely. He played multiple positions for West Florence High School and constantly his presence felt.

He made 103 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, picked off one pass, broke up six passes, and forced four fumbles. He also blocked six kicks on special teams.

The Tigers are building an impressive defensive back class in the 2024 recruiting cycle with commitments from four-star cornerbacks Jayden Lewis and A'mon Lane. Both of whom were recruited by Etheridge.

