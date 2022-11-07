Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommits from Texas

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommitted from the University of Texas on Monday.

Johnson had been the longest tenured commit in Texas’ 2023 recruiting class, committing to the Longhorns back on Nov. 4, 2021. The Seguin native is rated the No. 19 safety in the country and the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Shortly after Johnson announced his decommitment, a 247Sports crystal ball prediction was entered in favor of Ole Miss by Steve Wiltfong. The Rebels were not part of Johnson’s top schools originally, but appear to have made up ground over the last few months.

Texas currently owns the No. 7 recruiting class in the country for the 2023 cycle. If they’re able to flip four-star edge Colton Vasek from Oklahoma as expected, the Longhorns will jump back into the top five.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire