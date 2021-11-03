Four-star safety Jamel Johnson announces commitment date

Texas could receive their first commitment for the 2023 recruiting class this week.

Five-star running back Rueben Owens was once the lone commit in the 2023 class, but he eventually chose to re-open his recruitment a few months later. Four-star safety Jamel Johnson could now become the first piece of the puzzle.

Johnson announced on Wednesday that he would be announcing his commitment on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. CT. The final schools in the running are Oklahoma, Auburn, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

The Arlington native is rated the No. 15 safety in the 2023 class and the No. 27 overall prospect from the state of Texas, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

In 2020, Johnson earned first-team all-district honors a sophomore for Seguin High School, and the year prior was named the District 5-5A-II Freshman of the Year.

The Longhorns originally extended an offer to the 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety on Feb. 11.

