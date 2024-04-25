Four-star safety eyeing a visit to Auburn

Auburn is in the mix to land a four-star defensive back from Maryland and hopes to schedule an official visit before his scheduled commitment date in July.

Tariq Hayer, a four-star safety from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has locked in four official visits and hopes Auburn will be his fifth according to a report by Chad Simmons of On3. Hayer will visit Cincinnati in May and stop by Maryland, Michigan State, and Rutgers in June before his tentative commitment date of July 4.

Hayer mentioned to Simmons in a recent interview that Auburn and the other four schools he plans to visit have recruited him heavily.

“I really don’t have a top school,” Hayer said. “They are all on top. Each school recruits me hard, but Rutgers is probably recruiting me the heaviest. They check in every day, but all five schools are coming hard.”

Hayer is a four-star rated safety by all four major recruiting outlets. He is the No. 2 overall recruit from Washington, DC, and is a top-20 safety according to On3, 247Sports, and ESPN. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Maryland has an edge with a 29.7% forecast, followed by Penn State and Cincinnati. Zero Crystal Ball predictions have been filed in favor of Hayer by 247Sports writers.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire