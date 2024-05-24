Four-star safety cancels official visit with Georgia football

Four-star safety recruit Omarion Robinson has cancelled his official visit to the University of Georgia. Robinson was planning to visit Georgia from May 31-June 2.

Robinson, who is a member of the class of 2025, plays high school football for Parkview High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Parkview has won back-to-back state championships and is one of the top high school programs in Arkansas.

The elite safety recruit recently named a top five of Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Arkansas and LSU, but no longer appears to be considering the Bulldogs.

247Sports ranks Robinson as the second-best recruit in Arkansas in the class of 2025. Robinson is the No. 241 recruit in the country and the No. 22 safety.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defender also returns punts for Parkview. Robinson has recently visited LSU and Oklahoma and plans to announce his commitment on June 29.

After prayer & careful consideration with my family, I have decided that I will no longer be taking an official visit to the University of Georgia & I will now focus my attention on my Final Four! 🐯🐗🦆⭕️ #GodsPlan 🙏🏾 — Omarion Robinson (@liilmanman2_) May 23, 2024

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football have nine commitments in the class of 2025. However, Georgia does not have a commitment from a defensive back in the 2025 cycle. The Dawgs have the No. 13 recruiting class in the country.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire