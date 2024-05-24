Advertisement

Four-star safety cancels official visit with Georgia football

james morgan
·1 min read

Four-star safety recruit Omarion Robinson has cancelled his official visit to the University of Georgia. Robinson was planning to visit Georgia from May 31-June 2.

Robinson, who is a member of the class of 2025, plays high school football for Parkview High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Parkview has won back-to-back state championships and is one of the top high school programs in Arkansas.

The elite safety recruit recently named a top five of Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Arkansas and LSU, but no longer appears to be considering the Bulldogs.

247Sports ranks Robinson as the second-best recruit in Arkansas in the class of 2025. Robinson is the No. 241 recruit in the country and the No. 22 safety.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defender also returns punts for Parkview. Robinson has recently visited LSU and Oklahoma and plans to announce his commitment on June 29.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football have nine commitments in the class of 2025. However, Georgia does not have a commitment from a defensive back in the 2025 cycle. The Dawgs have the No. 13 recruiting class in the country.

