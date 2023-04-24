Four-star running back Taylor Tatum includes Oklahoma in his Top 7

Oklahoma has seen its offensive recruiting efforts get off to a splendid start for 2024. They’ve landed a commitment from four-star QB Michael Hawkins, four-star wide receiver K.J. Daniels, and three-star tackle Isaiah Autry.

The Sooners look to continue to add more offensive weapons for the future. Four-star wide receiver Zion Kearney plans to announce his commitment on Wednesday, and the Sooners still remain out in front. Five-star WR Bryant Wesco remains the priority offensive target for the Sooners.

For a team like Oklahoma, where the running game means so much, the Sooners have yet to land a commitment from a running back in the 2024 recruiting class.

One target DeMarco Murray has on his radar is four-star Taylor Tatum. Tatum’s a talented and explosive running back out of Longview, Texas. He dropped a top-seven list after his visit to Columbus and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Tatum is one of the nation’s best backs, and it’s only fitting that his top seven would include some of the nation’s best. Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, USC, Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas A&M, all remain possible landing spots.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 RB Taylor Tatum is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 5’10 205 RB from Longview, TX is ranked as the No. 2 RB in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/395qCF01eA pic.twitter.com/uYEvTl4n1Q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 24, 2023

Texas and Texas A&M have the home-state draw, while Oklahoma boasts a history of talented runners and an offensive coordinator who loves running the ball. The two schools to look out for right now would be the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines. The two Big 10 rivals, along with the Texas schools, feel like they have a bit of a lead on the Sooners, and Oklahoma will have some ground to make up.

Oklahoma does, however, have an official visit locked in with Tatum. He plans to visit on June 16. The time in Norman will afford Oklahoma the opportunity to put a dent into the standing the other schools have built with Tatum.

With so many schools still in the running, this recruitment seems far from over, and Oklahoma has a chance to make a substantial impression.

