Four-star running back Taylor Tatum includes USC in his top 7

Four-star Longview (Texas) running back Taylor Tatum released his top seven schools on Monday. The Trojans made the cut. Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Michigan are his other finalists.

The Texas native is the No. 2-ranked running back prospect and the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports.com composite.

Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, USC, Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas A&M, are the remaining possible landing spots for the running back, but the Michigan Wolverines have the lone 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for the Longview star at this point.

He has set official visits to USC, Oklahoma and Ohio State in the upcoming months, per 247Sports.

In 2022, Tatum averaged 8.9 yards per carry and totaled 1,891 yards on the ground for a Longview team that finished 14-1.

According to the scouting report from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks, Tatum has “requisite height and frame with perhaps relatively leaner stature, but good build with space to add mass. Broad-shouldered and assembled well. Instinctive lane-finder. Plays with patience. Presses blocks to allow for holes to materialize. Also knows how to buy a couple more strides of time on perimeter runs to help blockers re-route defenders.”

