Four-star running back predicted to land at Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers currently hold three commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, and while that will change in the upcoming weeks and months, the Huskers have been predicted to land one of the country’s top running backs.

On Wednesday, Steve Wiltfong, the vice president of recruiting and the transfer portal for On3 predicted four-star running back Jamarion Parker to land with the Huskers.

247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals rate Parker as a four-star prospect. Rivals ranks the Missouri native as the No. 5 running back in the country, the highest ranking of any recruiting service.

Parker was previously committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. He originally committed to Arkansas on September 1 of last year before decommitting a little less than two weeks ago on March 25.

Other programs that have offered Parker include Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.

On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Nebraska to land 4-star RB Jamarion Parker🌽 Latest intel: https://t.co/uwaqBjoOEa pic.twitter.com/9JHrFsShH5 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 3, 2024

