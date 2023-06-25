Four star running back picks Michigan State over UNC

Mack Brown and the UNC football program have been on a bit of a hot streak lately in terms of landing commitments in the 2024 recruiting class.

But on Saturday, they couldn’t keep that good luck rolling.

With the chance to add their second four-star running back of the 2024 cycle, UNC saw target Anthony Carrie commit to Michigan State instead. The Florida native made his commitment on Saturday, picking the Spartans over UNC as well as offers from South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and LSU among others.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Currie is a Tampa, Florida native that racked up 42 offers in his recruitment.

I'm 1000% committed let's get to work 💚 pic.twitter.com/dOKK1oF8f7 — Anthony “Scoota” Carrie (@AnthonyCarrie3) June 24, 2023

He took two visits recently, heading to Michigan State early in June and then to UNC’s campus on June 16th. Brown and the Tar Heels’ staff had a chance to impress and potentially land a commitment but in the end, the Spartans were too strong.

UNC does have a four-star running back already committed in Davion Gause and they have no more targets left at the moment for the class at the position.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire