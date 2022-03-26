Four-star running back has Penn State in his top 5

Penn State remains in the thick of a heated recruiting battle for one of the top running backs in the Class of 2023, Treyaun Webb. Webb, from Jacksonville, Florida updated his recruiting status with his top five schools in the last full week of March. Low and behold, Penn State was listed as one of the top five schools under consideration for the talented running back.

Webb is also considering Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Baylor in his top five. Penn State is the only Big Ten team left in the running for his commitment, while the SEC options are appearing to be tough competitors in the recruiting process. Webb staying close to home in Florida could be the biggest obstacle to Penn State landing the Jacksonville recruit.

But Webb has long been on Penn State’s radar, so only time will tell if the time invested will ultimately pay off for James Franklin and his staff.

“Penn State has been recruiting me since I was in 8th grade,” Webb said to On3 Sports. “Coach Franklin is an amazing man and the atmosphere is great. I could see myself being comfortable there.”

Penn State’s future at the running back position looks fantastic with the Class of 2022 additions of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, but the addition of another four-star talent at the position would certainly be welcomed in State College as Penn State looks to drastically improve the running back production after a disappointing 2021 season.

Treyaun Webb’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 159 30 6 Rivals 4 88 14 3 ESPN 4 149 33 10 On3 Recruiting 3 155 31 5 247 Composite 4 116 23 5

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, FL Projected Position Running Back Height 6-1 Weight 205 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on May 29, 2020

Unofficial visit on November 13, 2021

Penn State was listed in top 5 on March 25, 2022

Official visit scheduled for June 11, 2022

Offers

Crystal Ball

Film

Junior Season Highlights …. Missed First 4 Games Due To Injury.. Finished With 1200 Yards And 11 Touchdowns in 10 Games #StateChamps https://t.co/XzDu6YCO8H pic.twitter.com/7SyapMI3EA — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) December 14, 2021

Twitter

Blessed To Be In This Position 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pIDzN6Ykee — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) March 25, 2022

Blessed To Have Been Named First Team All State 🙏🏾 https://t.co/dSrkQnSbG4 — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) February 14, 2022

Narrowing Down To 5 Schools , Those 5 Schools Will Get my Officials In The Summer , I Will Make A Decision Before My Senior Year… — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) February 14, 2022

Penn State Getting Lineman 👀 #WeAre 🦁 — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) February 5, 2022

List

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

