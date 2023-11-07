Four-star running back John Forster reacts to visit for the Ohio State game

It was a good visit to Rutgers for John Forster as one of New Jersey’s top recruits was at SHI Stadium on Saturday for the Big Ten game against Ohio State.

Forster was one of 300 recruits who took in an exciting game and a strong performance from Rutgers. Up 9-7 at halftime, Rutgers played well and was only down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the nation’s top-ranked team.

A class of 2025 recruit, Forster is a four-star running back at St. Joseph’s (Montvale). He is the No. 4 recruit in New Jersey and the ninth-best running back in the nation according to Rivals.

He broke down his visit to Rutgers for Saturday’s game against Ohio State.

“Things with Rutgers are (going) really well,” Forster told Rutgers Wire on Sunday. “I’ve become really close with all of the coaching staff and built a strong connection with them. I look forward to continuing to do so and see what happens from there.”

He has an offer list that includes Boston College, UConn, Duke, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

Playing in what is arguably the most talented backfield in New Jersey alongside seniors Terrance Sumter and Yasin Willis, there has certainly been a sharing of the carries for Forster. Sumter, Willis and Forster have all had to split the workload for a very strong St. Joseph’s team.

He still has managed 300 rushing yards in six games and is averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He has five rushing touchdowns on the season.

“Season has been going really well, the team has been very focused and we are all on the game page,” Forster said. “I’ve been having a productive season myself although battling an ankle injury in the beginning. Recruiting has been going very well, I’m still keeping in touch with all coaches and communicating with them weekly. “I definitely look to take many more visits after the season to figure out where my new home will be.”

