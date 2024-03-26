Four-star running back decommits from Hogs, the team’s second loss of Monday

The chips are falling for the Arkansas football team and they’re falling hard.

On late Monday evening, the Razorbacks lost their second commitment from their Class of 2025 when four-star running back Jamarion Parker withdrew that verbal to Arkansas. He followed defensive lineman Carius Curne, an in-state four-star player who decommitted earlier in the afternoon.

Parker had committed back in September, but Arkansas running back coach Jimmy Smith left his post late in the winter to join the staff at Texas Christian. TCU’s offensive coordinator is Kendal Briles. Briles was Arkansas’ offensive coordinator two seasons ago and worked closely with smith.

Parker did not immediately turn and commit to the Horned Frogs after pulling from Arkansas, though Smith was his primary recruiter. The back also had offers from Tennessee, Wisconsin, Michigan and others.

The loss of the two players on Monday dropped the Razorbacks to No. 52 in the Class of 2025. That ranking is a bit misleading, however, as Arkansas has just three commits in the class at the time being.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire